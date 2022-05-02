Previous
A wee geranium by rensala
18 / 365

A wee geranium

… has survived the winter in a pot on our outdoor porch.
2nd May 2022 2nd May 22

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
Mags ace
Such a pretty little pink blossoms!
May 2nd, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
So pretty!
May 2nd, 2022  
Kitty Hawke ace
Lovely pink colour.
May 2nd, 2022  
