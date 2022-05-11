Previous
Water Lily by rensala
25 / 365

Water Lily

We spent the day I. Kew Gardens on Monday. It was glorious - the Waterlily House was particularly spectacular with huge pads and water lilies of every colour and size. This one looked like it had spaghetti innards!
11th May 2022 11th May 22

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very beautiful.
May 11th, 2022  
