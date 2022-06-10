Previous
AnaCapri Garden Paradise

Colours here on the island are incredibly vibrant and there are flowers everywhere. This tree caught my eye,I’m not sure what it is but loved the colour and textures of the bark
10th June 2022 10th Jun 22

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
Julie Ryan
Beautiful tree
June 11th, 2022  
Bucktree
Nice texture of the bark. Pretty flowers too.
June 11th, 2022  
Mags ace
I like your POV of this tree.
June 11th, 2022  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture of these lovely colours and textures.
June 11th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Great perspective of the tree.
June 11th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely capture
June 11th, 2022  
