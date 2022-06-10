Sign up
39 / 365
AnaCapri Garden Paradise
Colours here on the island are incredibly vibrant and there are flowers everywhere. This tree caught my eye,I’m not sure what it is but loved the colour and textures of the bark
10th June 2022
10th Jun 22
6
0
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
Photo Details
15
6
iPhone 13 Pro
10th June 2022 12:47pm
tree
bark
italy
theme-plants
Julie Ryan
Beautiful tree
June 11th, 2022
Bucktree
Nice texture of the bark. Pretty flowers too.
June 11th, 2022
Mags
ace
I like your POV of this tree.
June 11th, 2022
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of these lovely colours and textures.
June 11th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Great perspective of the tree.
June 11th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely capture
June 11th, 2022
