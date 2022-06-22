Previous
Next
Angel in Disguise, Como by rensala
51 / 365

Angel in Disguise, Como

At the wedding we attended, there were some dancers who entertained us - I’ll be posting a few photos today of their dances and amazing costumes.
22nd June 2022 22nd Jun 22

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
13% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautiful capture and colours, lovely sense of motion.
June 23rd, 2022  
Mags ace
How very cool!
June 23rd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise