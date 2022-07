Here are the coasters …

Michelle ordered the coaster kit from Etsy and the clear resin/gardener from Amazon - the 6 moulds come with gold, silver and bronze leaf, tweezers and finger gloves. Sadly the pink petals turned yellow —although still pretty. Apparently we should have waited until the petals dried so as to hold their colour. The coasters come out if the moulds very easily. We are going to have another go tomorrow.