rhythm - 12 by rensala
77 / 365

rhythm - 12

New Orleans, the home of rhythm and blues - this is quite an old shot so not brilliant but kinda says what it needs to for today’s prompt
12th August 2022 12th Aug 22

Renee Salamon

Mags ace
Street musicians make for some great shots! Well done.
August 12th, 2022  
