success - 16 by rensala
81 / 365

success - 16

A wonderful day at the races at the Bridgetown Barbados racetrack a couple of years ago magically produced a shot for today’s prompt.
16th August 2022 16th Aug 22

Renee Salamon

Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
Diana ace
This looks so special, congrats!
August 16th, 2022  
Call me Joe ace
❤️
August 16th, 2022  
Renee Salamon ace
@ludwigsdiana btw that’s not me😉
August 16th, 2022  
