111 / 365
Ferris
… from Blackfriars, London
19th September 2022
19th Sep 22
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
587
photos
130
followers
253
following
Tags
b&w
,
wheel
,
ferris
,
bw-74
Carole Sandford
ace
Super capture! Great light!
September 20th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Great effect and pov.
September 20th, 2022
