119 / 365
Earthy - 1
Golden beet freshly picked and rhubarb
1st October 2022
1st Oct 22
2
1
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Hello, I'm a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
616
photos
133
followers
254
following
112
113
114
115
116
117
118
119
222
271
118
223
272
224
273
119
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
1st October 2022 1:45pm
Tags
vegetables
,
oct22words
Louise & Ken
We've already picked and frozen our rhubarb, and thanks to road-side-stand shopping, last night Ken made a rhubarb-pear crumble, and tonight I'm making some baked beets...such a yummy time of year!
October 1st, 2022
Renee Salamon
ace
@Weezilou
that all sounds delish
October 1st, 2022
