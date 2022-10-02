Sign up
120 / 365
Enchanting -2
Interior shot at Braziers. Charming and attractive antiques to be found in little nooks.
2nd October 2022
2nd Oct 22
2
1
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Hello, I'm a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
1st October 2022 1:33pm
clock
,
antiques
,
oct22words
Mags
ace
Wow! Nice composition. Looks like my tastes in decor with lots treasures all around. =)
October 2nd, 2022
Kathy
ace
Looks like an interesting place to nose around.
October 2nd, 2022
