Warm - 8 by rensala
125 / 365

Warm - 8

A lovely walk through Oxhey Woods on a warm autumn afternoon.
8th October 2022 8th Oct 22

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
gloria jones ace
Great fall image
October 8th, 2022  
Mags ace
Love the dappled light in your woods. =)
October 8th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely autumnal light through the trees.
October 8th, 2022  
