150 / 365
Pumpkin - 30
Happy Halloween
30th October 2022
30th Oct 22
6
2
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Hello, I'm a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
pumpkin
,
oct22words
Mags
ace
Love it!
October 30th, 2022
Renee Salamon
ace
@marlboromaam
- thanks, I had fun creating him
October 30th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a Happy Pumpkin !! - Happy Halloween!
October 30th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Funky hairdo.
October 30th, 2022
Pam
ace
This is great! Happy Halloween!
October 30th, 2022
Bucktree
ace
Very cool jack-o-lantern. Nice lighting and that punk hairdo is tight. lol
October 30th, 2022
