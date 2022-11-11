Sign up
162 / 365
Remember - 11
We drove into Slovakia on what I think was All Saints Day, a public holiday. All the cemeteries we passed were full of colourful flowers in memory of loved ones. It was a beautiful sight.
11th November 2022
11th Nov 22
2
1
Tags
cemetery
,
remember
,
nov22words
Babs
ace
So moving.
November 12th, 2022
Christine Sztukowski
So many emotions fav
November 12th, 2022
