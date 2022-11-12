Sign up
163 / 365
Warmth - 12
Thomas put on his cardi just in time for me as I was running out of ideas for this one.
12th November 2022
12th Nov 22
156
157
158
159
160
161
162
163
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
12th November 2022 5:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
portrait
,
warmth
,
nov22words
Maggiemae
ace
That's a cardie worth photographing! Soft and thick. Thomas is good too, though!
November 12th, 2022
Renee Salamon
ace
@maggiemae
😊 I’ll tell him
November 12th, 2022
