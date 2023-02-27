Previous
Round - 27 by rensala
Round - 27

I think the round pillar and poles on this display in our hotel kinda fits the Word of the Day. We’re not venturing far today as overnight travel is a killer.
27th February 2023 27th Feb 23

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Christine Sztukowski
Nice in black and white
February 27th, 2023  
Mags ace
Super capture!
February 27th, 2023  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Cool image!
February 27th, 2023  
