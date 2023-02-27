Sign up
239 / 365
Round - 27
I think the round pillar and poles on this display in our hotel kinda fits the Word of the Day. We’re not venturing far today as overnight travel is a killer.
27th February 2023
27th Feb 23
3
1
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Tags
round
,
feb23words
Christine Sztukowski
Nice in black and white
February 27th, 2023
Mags
ace
Super capture!
February 27th, 2023
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Cool image!
February 27th, 2023
