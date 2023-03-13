Previous
Art & Architecture - 13 by rensala
253 / 365

Art & Architecture - 13

This is Chilean Artist Cecilia Vicuña’s Brain Forest Quipu, an installation made up of sculpture, sound, music and video in the massive Turbine Hall at Tate Modern. I read that the quipu is an ancient South American recording and communication system made from knotted threads. Vicuña has been exploring and transforming the quipu in her work for over five decades. At the centre of Brain Forest Quipu are two sculptures that hang 27 metres from the ceiling. They are woven together using a range of organic materials, including found objects, unspun wool, plant fibres, rope and cardboard to evoke the look of bleached-out trees and ghostly forms
13th March 2023 13th Mar 23

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Christine Sztukowski
Great pov
March 13th, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Fabulous shot and pov. Great leading lines and textures.
March 13th, 2023  
Diana ace
Wow, this is so awesome! Fabulous shot and info, love the lines and textures too.
March 13th, 2023  
