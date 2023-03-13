Art & Architecture - 13

This is Chilean Artist Cecilia Vicuña’s Brain Forest Quipu, an installation made up of sculpture, sound, music and video in the massive Turbine Hall at Tate Modern. I read that the quipu is an ancient South American recording and communication system made from knotted threads. Vicuña has been exploring and transforming the quipu in her work for over five decades. At the centre of Brain Forest Quipu are two sculptures that hang 27 metres from the ceiling. They are woven together using a range of organic materials, including found objects, unspun wool, plant fibres, rope and cardboard to evoke the look of bleached-out trees and ghostly forms