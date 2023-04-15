Sign up
285 / 365
Absorbed
… in their own way
15th April 2023
15th Apr 23
Renee Salamon
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I've enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Tags
b&w
,
underground
,
portraits
Yao RL
ace
Brilliant contrast. Also like the other two in the reflections.
April 15th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
April 15th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
The reflections always get my attention.
April 15th, 2023
Helen Westerbeke
awesome
April 15th, 2023
