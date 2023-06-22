Sign up
354 / 365
Spot the Fake
Flowers from Kew Gardens yesterday
22nd June 2023
22nd Jun 23
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Sue Cooper
ace
Bottom right I guess but only because I saw yesterday's post. It could easily be real. A beautiful set of images. Fav. I lived in Kew for 23 years, a 10 minute walk from the Gardens. My children grew up there. It's one of my favourite places.
June 22nd, 2023
Diana
ace
Your post yesterday gave you away, even the fake is beautiful.
June 22nd, 2023
Kathy
ace
Wonderful collage of colorful flowers. I remember the one from yesterday too.
June 22nd, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
@susiemc
wow, that sounds wonderful - and you managed to tear yourself away?
June 22nd, 2023
