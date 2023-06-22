Previous
Spot the Fake by rensala
Spot the Fake

Flowers from Kew Gardens yesterday
22nd June 2023 22nd Jun 23

Renee Salamon

Sue Cooper
Bottom right I guess but only because I saw yesterday's post. It could easily be real. A beautiful set of images. Fav. I lived in Kew for 23 years, a 10 minute walk from the Gardens. My children grew up there. It's one of my favourite places.
June 22nd, 2023  
Diana
Your post yesterday gave you away, even the fake is beautiful.
June 22nd, 2023  
Kathy
Wonderful collage of colorful flowers. I remember the one from yesterday too.
June 22nd, 2023  
Renee Salamon
@susiemc wow, that sounds wonderful - and you managed to tear yourself away?
June 22nd, 2023  
