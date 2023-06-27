Previous
Retail Therapy by rensala
359 / 365

Retail Therapy

First a visit to the dentist today, then a nice treat to get over the visit to the dentist
27th June 2023 27th Jun 23

Renee Salamon


@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
98% complete

Carole Sandford
Has to be done !
June 27th, 2023  
Dawn
Fair enough
June 27th, 2023  
Babs
Sounds like a good idea.
June 27th, 2023  
Mags
LOL! Sounds like a great plan!
June 28th, 2023  
