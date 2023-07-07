Sign up
Photo 369
Sunshine (17)
It’s a scorcher today🌞
7th July 2023
7th Jul 23
4
1
Renee Salamon
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
1425
photos
164
followers
226
following
101% complete
362
363
364
365
366
367
368
369
501
551
368
502
552
553
369
503
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
7th July 2023 5:20pm
Tags
sunshine
july23words
Karen
Up in the 40’s again? Gosh. That’s Dubai-style!
July 7th, 2023
Corinne C
Happy colors
July 7th, 2023
Joan Robillard
Phew sorry you are having such hot weather
July 7th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
Lovely sun
July 7th, 2023
