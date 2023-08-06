Sign up
Photo 399
Photo 399
Friendship (6)
Friendship can mean many things to different people. For me my friends are people I trust, I look forward to spending time with, and who always make me feel good. They are always there for me and I for them.
6th August 2023
6th Aug 23
1
1
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I've enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
1515
photos
163
followers
224
following
109% complete
392
393
394
395
396
397
398
399
397
531
582
398
532
399
533
583
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
6th August 2023 3:24pm
Tags
friendship
,
august23words
Dawn
ace
Lovely indeed and so true
August 6th, 2023
