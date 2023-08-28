Sign up
Previous
Photo 421
Expressive (28)
This is my sister in law putting her thinking cap on when I asked her something. Doesn’t get more expressive than that
28th August 2023
28th Aug 23
7
0
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I've enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
1581
photos
162
followers
197
following
Tags
portrait
,
expressive
,
august23words
Mags
ace
Very expressive!
August 28th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Your timing was perfect!
August 28th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Fun capture :)
August 28th, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Great candid shot.
August 28th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A cool candid
August 28th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Great timing to capture this expression.
August 28th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
I'm looking for the cap Renee 🤣😂
August 28th, 2023
