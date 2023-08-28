Previous
Expressive (28) by rensala
Expressive (28)

This is my sister in law putting her thinking cap on when I asked her something. Doesn’t get more expressive than that
28th August 2023 28th Aug 23

Renee Salamon

Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I've enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Mags ace
Very expressive!
August 28th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Your timing was perfect!
August 28th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Fun capture :)
August 28th, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Great candid shot.
August 28th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A cool candid
August 28th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Great timing to capture this expression.
August 28th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
I'm looking for the cap Renee 🤣😂
August 28th, 2023  
