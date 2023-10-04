Sign up
Previous
Photo 447
Wide (4)
Golders Hill Park view, it’s as wide as it is long
4th October 2023
4th Oct 23
6
2
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I've enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos
1657
photos
162
followers
196
following
122% complete
440
441
442
443
444
445
446
447
445
628
629
446
579
447
630
580
Views
11
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
3rd October 2023 4:27pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
park
,
wide
,
oct23words
Joan Robillard
ace
Very nice
October 4th, 2023
Beverley
ace
Gorgeous lush greens, beautiful view 😎
October 4th, 2023
Mags
ace
Beautiful greens! It looks like a golf course around here.
October 4th, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
@marlboromaam
yes it does, but it just a park😊 with adventure playground, lots of animals and birds, a wonderful cafe and Italian gelateria - which gives on to Hampstead Heath , a lovely wooded area
October 4th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful
October 4th, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice!
October 4th, 2023
