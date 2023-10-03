Sign up
Photo 446
Active (3)
At the pre-wedding fiesta last Friday, there were all kinds of activities. Acrobats, jugglers, people on stilts and these guys throwing fire all over the place. I got as close as I could and could feel the heat. As active as it gets I think.
3rd October 2023
3rd Oct 23
2
2
Renee Salamon
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
1654
photos
162
followers
196
following
122% complete
Tags
oct23words
Christine Sztukowski
Amazing
October 3rd, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
Wow, very cool.
October 3rd, 2023
