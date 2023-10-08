Previous
Heavy (9) by rensala
I took this shot earlier this year in Zurich - a beautiful set of old scales. Surprisingly they were able to weigh up to 15kilos which I thought was a pretty heavy amount for this type of scale
Renee Salamon

Susan Wakely ace
What a great set of scales.
October 8th, 2023  
Danette Thompson ace
Very nice
October 8th, 2023  
Mags ace
Very cool!
October 8th, 2023  
Dorothy ace
A classic shot of a classic.
October 8th, 2023  
John Falconer ace
Well spotted. and Photographed.
October 8th, 2023  
