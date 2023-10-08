Sign up
Photo 451
Heavy (9)
I took this shot earlier this year in Zurich - a beautiful set of old scales. Surprisingly they were able to weigh up to 15kilos which I thought was a pretty heavy amount for this type of scale
Renee Salamon
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I've enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Tags
heavy
,
scales
,
oct23words
Susan Wakely
ace
What a great set of scales.
October 8th, 2023
Danette Thompson
ace
Very nice
October 8th, 2023
Mags
ace
Very cool!
October 8th, 2023
Dorothy
ace
A classic shot of a classic.
October 8th, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Well spotted. and Photographed.
October 8th, 2023
