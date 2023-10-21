Sign up
Photo 464
Leafy Zurich (21)
On our way to the Lindt Museum I spied their offices situated right opposites Lake Zurich.
21st October 2023
21st Oct 23
3
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
1708
photos
164
followers
196
following
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
21st October 2023 9:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
leafy
,
oct23words
Diana
ace
Lucky you, what a fabulous shot! Enjoy 👌🏼
October 21st, 2023
Mags
ace
Beautiful! Have some chocolate truffles for me.
October 21st, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice capture!
October 21st, 2023
