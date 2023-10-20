Sign up
Previous
Photo 463
Withered (20)
I saved these sunflowers for today’s word of the day and took the shot before leaving for the airport. We will spend the weekend with our youngsters in Zurich, a little ray of sunshine in the midst of much darkness.
20th October 2023
20th Oct 23
1
2
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
1703
photos
164
followers
196
following
126% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
20th October 2023 8:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunflower
,
withered
,
oct23words
Diana
ace
How wonderful you captured these withered blooms.
Wishing you a wonderful time and a lot of pleasure in these not so easy times Renee.
October 20th, 2023
Wishing you a wonderful time and a lot of pleasure in these not so easy times Renee.