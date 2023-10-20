Previous
Withered (20) by rensala
Photo 463

Withered (20)

I saved these sunflowers for today’s word of the day and took the shot before leaving for the airport. We will spend the weekend with our youngsters in Zurich, a little ray of sunshine in the midst of much darkness.
20th October 2023 20th Oct 23

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
126% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
How wonderful you captured these withered blooms.

Wishing you a wonderful time and a lot of pleasure in these not so easy times Renee.
October 20th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise