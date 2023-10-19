Previous
Nebulous (19) by rensala
I picked the bottom image from my gallery and decided it wasn’t nebulous enough but had potential. So I had a little play with the AI in the Night Cafe Studio app and rather like what it came up with. I used the prompt nebulous as well.
19th October 2023 19th Oct 23

Renee Salamon

Pammy Joy
Just wow!
October 19th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Interesting what can be created
October 19th, 2023  
Beverley ace
Very creative
October 19th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Interesting effect
October 19th, 2023  
Diana ace
Wonderful effect and colours.
October 19th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Wow, very cool. I like it.
October 19th, 2023  
