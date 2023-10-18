Previous
They don’t come stickier by rensala
Photo 461

They don’t come stickier

I’ve been shopping today in search of Sticky Toffee Pudding - amongst other thing - to get the word of the day out of the way. This is a photo on the packaging, and yes, I resisted buying. But I may regret …
18th October 2023 18th Oct 23

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
126% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
I would have bought it, I love edible props 😁
October 18th, 2023  
Nigel Rogers ace
I am with Diana, that would be well digested now!
October 18th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Looks delicious. I thought you should have bought it, too. 😀
October 18th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Looks yummy. How could you resist?
October 18th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Great enticing image ! As a diabetic - I have got used to resisting but its not always easy.
October 18th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise