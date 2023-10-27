Previous
Bubbly Sky (27) by rensala
Photo 470

Bubbly Sky (27)

Shot on our trip to Italy end of last month, this guy was on the top of the building blowing bubbles at the wedding guests. It was quite a spectacle but it took us a while to work out where all the bubbles were coming from.
27th October 2023 27th Oct 23

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I've enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Quite surreal in b/w !
October 27th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful fun
October 27th, 2023  
Kathy ace
I like it!
October 27th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
October 27th, 2023  
Dorothy ace
How cool!
October 27th, 2023  
Dawn ace
How cool and a fabulous image fav
October 27th, 2023  
Mags ace
Super cool capture!
October 27th, 2023  
Rob Z ace
That's so cool!!
October 27th, 2023  
