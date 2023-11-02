Sign up
Previous
Photo 475
Shoe (2)
Shot this at a wedding last year and been saving it for this prompt. Knew it would come up sometime or other
2nd November 2023
2nd Nov 23
5
2
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
1736
photos
166
followers
196
following
130% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
30th July 2022 4:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shoe
,
nov23words
Christine Sztukowski
ace
The shoe is beautiful but looks very uncomfortable
November 2nd, 2023
Mags
ace
Looking very glamorous! =)
November 2nd, 2023
Cordiander
Cinderella's dream :)
November 2nd, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
That’s a very glitzy shoe.
November 2nd, 2023
Danette Thompson
ace
That’s a beautiful shoe.
November 2nd, 2023
