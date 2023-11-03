Sign up
Previous
Photo 476
Roots (3)
Too wet to get a shot outdoors today so my archive came up with this one which I shot last year in a shopping centre. It was pretty stunning display.
3rd November 2023
3rd Nov 23
4
1
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Views
6
6
Comments
4
4
Fav's
1
1
Album
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
1st September 2022 4:42pm
Tags
roots
,
nov23words
Bill Davidson
Wonderful image.
November 3rd, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Great capture.
November 3rd, 2023
Sue Cooper
ace
That's amazing. Most unusual.
November 3rd, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Cool image!
November 3rd, 2023
