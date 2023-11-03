Previous
Roots (3) by rensala
Photo 476

Roots (3)

Too wet to get a shot outdoors today so my archive came up with this one which I shot last year in a shopping centre. It was pretty stunning display.
3rd November 2023 3rd Nov 23

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Bill Davidson
Wonderful image.
November 3rd, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Great capture.
November 3rd, 2023  
Sue Cooper ace
That's amazing. Most unusual.
November 3rd, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Cool image!
November 3rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
