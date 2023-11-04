Sign up
Previous
Photo 477
ReCycle (4)
Ai Weiwei, the Recycle King, from an exhibition at the Design Centre earlier this year
4th November 2023
4th Nov 23
6
0
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Tags
recycle
,
lego
,
nov23words
Phil Howcroft
ace
looks like a lot of lego there Renee, I would think lego / duplo , should be gifted rather than recycled , our grandchildren use the duplo that our daughters used 30+ years ago
November 4th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Impressive
November 4th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wow ! what a find and A1 for the topic!
November 4th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Great perspective
November 4th, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
@phil_howcroft
- agreed, let’s hope that’s what he did after the exhibition
November 4th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
@rensala
👍
November 4th, 2023
