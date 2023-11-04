Previous
ReCycle (4) by rensala
Photo 477

ReCycle (4)

Ai Weiwei, the Recycle King, from an exhibition at the Design Centre earlier this year
4th November 2023 4th Nov 23

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Phil Howcroft ace
looks like a lot of lego there Renee, I would think lego / duplo , should be gifted rather than recycled , our grandchildren use the duplo that our daughters used 30+ years ago
November 4th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Impressive
November 4th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wow ! what a find and A1 for the topic!
November 4th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Great perspective
November 4th, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
@phil_howcroft - agreed, let’s hope that’s what he did after the exhibition
November 4th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@rensala 👍
November 4th, 2023  
