Fireworks (5) by rensala
Photo 478

Fireworks (5)

I’m not one for Fireworks Night so I’ve no decent pics - and although we can hear the bangs all around us, I’m definitely not going out there tonight. So here’s one from the archives taken at a wedding in the south of France earlier this year.
5th November 2023 5th Nov 23

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful shot!
November 5th, 2023  
Lesley ace
Wow, that’s great
November 5th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Stunning capture !
November 5th, 2023  
Beverley ace
Wonderful pastel colours - love the reflections
November 5th, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Wonderful colors.
November 5th, 2023  
Mags ace
Splendid capture!
November 5th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Quite a display.
November 5th, 2023  
