Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 484
Floppy (19)
Hubby insists he was doing some Italian study .. I know better.
19th November 2023
19th Nov 23
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
1772
photos
164
followers
196
following
132% complete
View this month »
477
478
479
480
481
482
483
484
Latest from all albums
666
617
618
619
620
621
667
484
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
19th November 2023 3:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
floppy
,
nov23words
Kathy Burzynski
He looks like he is studying to me. This would be a great entry to the People Challenge Eyes! Nothing in the challenge says the eyes have to be open - and we can just say they are studying eyes. Here is the link:
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/48590/people-challenge-27-the-eyes
November 19th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Lol just a wonderful candid
November 19th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close