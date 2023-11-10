Previous
Craft (10) by rensala
Photo 483

Craft (10)

A fun day last summer in Kew Gardens learning a new craft
10th November 2023 10th Nov 23

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
132% complete

John Falconer ace
Great story telling collage.
November 10th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Beautiful collage. The paper flowers are gorgeous!
November 10th, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Wonderful!
November 10th, 2023  
Mags ace
Great collage! Looks like fun.
November 10th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Nicely demonstrated
November 10th, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
@marlboromaam it was - I’ve never done before, my friend treated me for my birthday. And of course I enjoyed taking photos just as much
November 10th, 2023  
Julie Ryan
So pretty!! Fun collage
November 10th, 2023  
