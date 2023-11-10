Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 483
Craft (10)
A fun day last summer in Kew Gardens learning a new craft
10th November 2023
10th Nov 23
7
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
1762
photos
165
followers
196
following
132% complete
View this month »
476
477
478
479
480
481
482
483
Latest from all albums
613
662
482
663
614
664
483
615
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
7
Fav's
2
Album
Extras
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
craft
,
nov23words
John Falconer
ace
Great story telling collage.
November 10th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful collage. The paper flowers are gorgeous!
November 10th, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Wonderful!
November 10th, 2023
Mags
ace
Great collage! Looks like fun.
November 10th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nicely demonstrated
November 10th, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
@marlboromaam
it was - I’ve never done before, my friend treated me for my birthday. And of course I enjoyed taking photos just as much
November 10th, 2023
Julie Ryan
So pretty!! Fun collage
November 10th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close