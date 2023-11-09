Sign up
Previous
Photo 482
Floral Still Life (9)
… and today’s exquisite lunch at the Wolsley
9th November 2023
9th Nov 23
3
1
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
1758
photos
165
followers
196
following
132% complete
475
476
477
478
479
480
481
482
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
9th November 2023 1:36pm
Tags
floral
,
owo-6
,
nov23words
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of this delicious dish.
November 9th, 2023
summerfield
ace
looks delish! aces!
November 9th, 2023
Sue Cooper
ace
Colourful, healthy and delicious and beautifully captured.
November 9th, 2023
