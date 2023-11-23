Sign up
Photo 488
Thanksgiving (23)
To our American 365ers around the world, a very Happy Thanksgiving.
23rd November 2023
23rd Nov 23
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Tags
thanksgiving
,
nov23words
Rob Z
ace
Thanks for the kind thoughts - love your little friend.
November 23rd, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
I hope that this little bird didn’t end up on someone’s plate.
November 23rd, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
@wakelys
🤣, unlikely, he’s pretty wooden. Found a whole series of them in trees in Sloane Square yesterday
November 23rd, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
@robz
thank you, there were loads of them in trees near the gallery I visited yesterday
November 23rd, 2023
