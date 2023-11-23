Previous
Thanksgiving (23) by rensala
Thanksgiving (23)

To our American 365ers around the world, a very Happy Thanksgiving.
23rd November 2023 23rd Nov 23

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Rob Z ace
Thanks for the kind thoughts - love your little friend.
November 23rd, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
I hope that this little bird didn’t end up on someone’s plate.
November 23rd, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
@wakelys 🤣, unlikely, he’s pretty wooden. Found a whole series of them in trees in Sloane Square yesterday
November 23rd, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
@robz thank you, there were loads of them in trees near the gallery I visited yesterday
November 23rd, 2023  
