Photo 491
Hairy (26)
Hubby let me model his ‘hairy’ arm, I was told other parts of his body were out of bounds!
26th November 2023
26th Nov 23
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
1790
photos
161
followers
195
following
134% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
26th November 2023 10:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hairy
,
nov23words
John Falconer
ace
Well done your husband! There are limits you know!! 😀😀😀
November 26th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Please thank your husband for censoring todays shot.
November 26th, 2023
