Previous
Kintsugi by rensala
Photo 492

Kintsugi

literally golden (“kin”) and repair (“tsugi”).… the process of repairing ceramics traditionally with lacquer and gold, leaving a gold seam where the cracks were ( I didn’t make this repair but would love to have a go)
27th November 2023 27th Nov 23

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
134% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise