Photo 492
Kintsugi
literally golden (“kin”) and repair (“tsugi”).… the process of repairing ceramics traditionally with lacquer and gold, leaving a gold seam where the cracks were ( I didn’t make this repair but would love to have a go)
27th November 2023
27th Nov 23
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I've enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos
Tags
broken
,
porcelain
,
kintsugi
,
nov23words
