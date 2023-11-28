Previous
Blanket (28) by rensala
Photo 493

Blanket (28)

One from the archives - the bedroom of a friend of mine. I fell in love with her blanket.
28th November 2023 28th Nov 23

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
135% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Bill Davidson
Quite a pattern….
November 28th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
I can see why, I like it too!
November 28th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
It is very nice.
November 28th, 2023  
Beverley ace
Gorgeous
November 28th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise