Previous
Photo 494
Basket (29)
From a wedding this past spring - the basket plays a small part in this photo but it is there
29th November 2023
29th Nov 23
2
2
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
22nd April 2023 6:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
basket
,
nov23words
Mags
ace
So cute! What an adorable little flower girl.
November 30th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
A fun portrait!
November 30th, 2023
