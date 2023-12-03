Previous
December (3) by rensala
Photo 496

December (3)

I haven’t been sure what to concentrate on in this album this month so I’m going to stick with obvious
3rd December 2023 3rd Dec 23

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
135% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Pat Knowles ace
And why not….it is the season to be jolly! Beautiful.
December 3rd, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh ! the joy of Christmas - lovely garland so beautiful in the traditional colours !love the brightness of this , puts joy in my heart! fav
December 3rd, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Love the "obvious"
December 3rd, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Well obviously this is beautiful!
December 3rd, 2023  
Dawn ace
Lovely
December 3rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise