Previous
Photo 499
Next Stop Christmas
4th December 2023
4th Dec 23
1
0
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
1818
photos
161
followers
195
following
136% complete
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
4th December 2023 3:23pm
Tags
bus
,
xmas
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Ready or not here it comes
December 4th, 2023
