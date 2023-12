One of my favourite songs this time of year.Warning - if you listen to it you might not be able to get the tune out of your head!I am a latke,And I am waiting for Chanukah to comeI am a latke, I am latke &And I am waiting for Chanukah to comeI am so mixed up that I cannot tell you,I’m sitting in this blender turning brown. I've made friends with the onions & the flourAnd the cook is scouting oil in the town. I sit there wondering what will come of meI can't be eaten looking as I do.I need someone to take me out & cook meOr I'll really end up in a royal stew.