I Am A Latke …

One of my favourite songs this time of year.
Warning - if you listen to it you might not be able to get the tune out of your head!

I am a latke,
And I am waiting for Chanukah to come
 I am a latke, I am latke  &
And I am waiting for Chanukah to come  

I am so mixed up that I cannot tell you,  
I’m sitting in this blender turning brown.  I've made friends with the onions & the flour  
And the cook is scouting oil in the town.  I sit there wondering what will come of me  
I can't be eaten looking as I do.
 I need someone to take me out & cook me
Or I'll really end up in a royal stew.

https://www.google.com/search?q=i+am+a+latke+debbie+friedman&ie=UTF-8&oe=UTF-8&hl=en-gb&client=safari#fpstate=ive&vld=cid:8017b759,vid:DhFiszfdt18,st:0&vuanr=8
9th December 2023

Cordiander
Yummy!
December 9th, 2023  
Susan Wakely
The food looks good and the tune is a catchy ear worm.
December 9th, 2023  
