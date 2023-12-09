One of my favourite songs this time of year.
Warning - if you listen to it you might not be able to get the tune out of your head!
I am a latke,
And I am waiting for Chanukah to come
I am a latke, I am latke &
And I am waiting for Chanukah to come
I am so mixed up that I cannot tell you,
I’m sitting in this blender turning brown. I've made friends with the onions & the flour
And the cook is scouting oil in the town. I sit there wondering what will come of me
I can't be eaten looking as I do.
I need someone to take me out & cook me
Or I'll really end up in a royal stew.