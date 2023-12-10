Previous
Felt Xmas Tree by rensala
Felt Xmas Tree

… with stick on baubles. I bought this on a whim and it’s turned out to be really cute. Next year my granddaughters will have fun decorating their own tree
10th December 2023

Renee Salamon

Corinne C ace
It's very cute
December 10th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
What a fun little tree.
December 10th, 2023  
Monica
It's adorable!
December 10th, 2023  
