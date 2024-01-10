Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 531
50 years and counting
My lovely friends Malcolm & Jane agreed to pose for me today after a lovely celebratory lunch
10th January 2024
10th Jan 24
7
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
1914
photos
166
followers
195
following
145% complete
View this month »
524
525
526
527
528
529
530
531
Latest from all albums
710
669
670
711
530
712
671
531
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
7
Fav's
2
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
10th January 2024 3:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
portrait
KV
ace
Super brilliant portrait. Love it!!!
January 10th, 2024
Louise & Ken
ace
What an adorably handsome couple! I would wish them many more happy years together; you must have all had a wonderful luncheon together!
January 10th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
that's a good portrait for an iPhone Renee
January 10th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Such a lovely portrait of your friends.
January 10th, 2024
Granny7(Denise)
ace
What a lovely portrait, it needs to go in a frame on display.
January 10th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
Lovely portrait
January 10th, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
@denful
thank you I think I’ll frame it for them
January 10th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close