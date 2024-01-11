Previous
Sad Selfie by rensala
Photo 532

Sad Selfie

I had a vertigo attack today, no fun. Anyone suffering from BPPV will get it. Lots of help from Snapseed on this selfie
11th January 2024 11th Jan 24

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
145% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

bkb in the city
So sorry for you. Feel better soon
January 11th, 2024  
Cordiander
I'm sorry for that. I don't have BPPV, but I know it. You still look beautiful.
January 11th, 2024  
Lesley ace
It’s a beautiful portrait, but I’m sorry you’re having a rough time.
January 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise