Photo 532
Sad Selfie
I had a vertigo attack today, no fun. Anyone suffering from BPPV will get it. Lots of help from Snapseed on this selfie
11th January 2024
11th Jan 24
3
1
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
1916
photos
166
followers
195
following
8
3
1
Extras
iPhone 13 Pro
11th January 2024 6:16pm
Public
b&w
,
portrait
,
selfie
bkb in the city
So sorry for you. Feel better soon
January 11th, 2024
Cordiander
I'm sorry for that. I don't have BPPV, but I know it. You still look beautiful.
January 11th, 2024
Lesley
ace
It’s a beautiful portrait, but I’m sorry you’re having a rough time.
January 11th, 2024
