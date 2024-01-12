Previous
Marika by rensala
Marika

This is a screenshot taken this afternoon. Marika and I speak or see each other every Friday. Marika was a hidden child during the Holocaust. She has written a book about her story and a documentary has recently been released about her life. As a Jungian therapist she worked through her trauma with artwork and needlepoint tapestries. It’s quite a story. If you are interested, here’s a link to the book https://www.amazon.co.uk/Hidden-Girl-Journey-Soul/dp/0856835226. The film is called Chaos Dragon and the Light.
Renee Salamon

Mags ace
A soft and lovely portrait of Marika. You are a good soul to see her every week.
January 12th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
A lovely portrait. Thank you for the link.
January 12th, 2024  
Beverley ace
A beautiful portrait of a beautiful person, I will order the book
And look out for the film for sure. Lovely capture
January 12th, 2024  
Babs ace
Looks like a beautiful lady and sounds like an interesting book. Must check it out.
January 12th, 2024  
