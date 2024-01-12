This is a screenshot taken this afternoon. Marika and I speak or see each other every Friday. Marika was a hidden child during the Holocaust. She has written a book about her story and a documentary has recently been released about her life. As a Jungian therapist she worked through her trauma with artwork and needlepoint tapestries. It’s quite a story. If you are interested, here’s a link to the book https://www.amazon.co.uk/Hidden-Girl-Journey-Soul/dp/0856835226. The film is called Chaos Dragon and the Light.
And look out for the film for sure. Lovely capture