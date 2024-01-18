Sign up
Previous
Photo 539
Walking with Jayne
In winter weather today, temperatures down there at 0*C
18th January 2024
18th Jan 24
1
0
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I've enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos
1936
photos
168
followers
196
following
147% complete
532
533
534
535
536
537
538
539
676
718
537
677
678
538
719
539
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
18th January 2024 2:23pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
b&w
,
portrait
Sue Cooper
ace
Jayne doesn't seem to mind the weather. This is a lovely portrait.
January 18th, 2024
